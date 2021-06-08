Dorothy May Leineke, also known as Nana, Nannie, and Granny, of Cadillac, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children in her home on June 5th, 2021. She was 86 years young.
Dorothy was born May 24 of 1935 in Cadillac, MI to Jack and Lillian Samenski. Dorothy took much pride in being a loving wife of 60 years to her husband Alvin, and being a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, keeping a pristine lawn and babysitting her grand-dogs. She also enjoyed long phone conversations with her sister Jeri and her long time forever friend Kitty, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren making memories that lasted a lifetime.
After raising her family, she and her husband enjoyed many, many hours on the road traveling and camping all over the lower 48 states and the U.P. before residing in Eagle River, AK for 5 years, finally returning back to Cadillac for retirement.
Dorothy is survived by her three children Roxanne (Dave) Burton, Michael Leineke, Lori (Vern) Benzing; grandchildren, Jason (Stefanie) Burton, Michael (Nicole) Burton, Tiffany (Jason) Patterson, Jody Chynoweth, Lisa Boorsma, Denise Leineke, Danny Leineke, and Kelly Kyes; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister Jeri Dean. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvin Leineke; her parents, Jack and Lillian Samenski; sister, Faye Erwin; and great-granddaughters, Cadence and Hannah Burton.
As per Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Michigan or American Cancer Society. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.