Dorothy May Leineke, also known as Nana, Nannie, and Granny, of Cadillac, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children in her home on June 5th, 2021. She was 86 years young.

Dorothy was born May 24 of 1935 in Cadillac, MI to Jack and Lillian Samenski. Dorothy took much pride in being a loving wife of 60 years to her husband Alvin, and being a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, keeping a pristine lawn and babysitting her grand-dogs. She also enjoyed long phone conversations with her sister Jeri and her long time forever friend Kitty, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren making memories that lasted a lifetime.

After raising her family, she and her husband enjoyed many, many hours on the road traveling and camping all over the lower 48 states and the U.P. before residing in Eagle River, AK for 5 years, finally returning back to Cadillac for retirement.

Dorothy is survived by her three children Roxanne (Dave) Burton, Michael Leineke, Lori (Vern) Benzing; grandchildren, Jason (Stefanie) Burton, Michael (Nicole) Burton, Tiffany (Jason) Patterson, Jody Chynoweth, Lisa Boorsma, Denise Leineke, Danny Leineke, and Kelly Kyes; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister Jeri Dean. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvin Leineke; her parents, Jack and Lillian Samenski; sister, Faye Erwin; and great-granddaughters, Cadence and Hannah Burton.

As per Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Michigan or American Cancer Society. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.