Dorothy Lipar, 103, of Dade City, FL passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021, at her home in Orchid Cove nursing home.
She was born June 12, 1918, in Grand Rapids, MI, but spent most of her life in Cadillac, MI where she worked as a mother and a seamstress. In 1981, Dorothy and her husband started splitting their time between Cadillac and Zephyrhills, FL, before moving to Florida permanently in 1998.
Dorothy and Louis were married in Cadillac on May 24, 1941, at St. Ann Catholic Church. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage together before Louis passed away in 2010. Dorothy was a fun, spunky individual who enjoyed sewing, playing cards and spending time with her friends and family.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Davenport; a son, Louis Lipar; and two daughters-in-law, Mary Lipar and Joanne Lipar.
She is survived by her son, Dale Lipar, of Caro, MI, and four grandchildren and their families: Joseph Lipar of Big Rapids, MI, Kevin Lipar of Livonia, MI, David Lipar of Simsbury, CT, and Sarah Barney of Winchester, VA. In addition, she was blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Zephyrhills, FL.
A small memorial ceremony took place in Zephyrhills on June 24, with a final burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.