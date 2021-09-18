Dorothy Nieuwkoop, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. She was 101.
Memorial services will be held today, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home in Manton, with visitation one hour prior. A private family interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Manton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com. The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
