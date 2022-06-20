Dorothy Ruth Stephens, age 88 of Lake City, passed away June 16, 2022 in Cadillac.
Dorothy was born November 24, 1933 in Boulder City, Nevada to Joseph and Alice (Smith) Kortuem.
On September 26, 1953 Dorothy was united in marriage to Allan C. Stephens in San Francisco, California.
Dorothy was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and caring for her plants. She kept the home fires burning while Allan worked. Above all else she loved her family and grandkids. She was a very caring and loving mother , wife and grandma. She cared and loved all people with an open heart. Dorothy loved life and fought to the end to live. She was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Allan of Lake City, and children: Deborah (Craig) Campbell of Lake City, Karen (Mike) Hoffman of Grand Blanc,Thomas (Crystal) Stephens of Davison and Teresa (Mark) Baldwin of Manton and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters Mary, Martha and Josephine.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Joseph and Thomas and three sisters: Elizabeth, Lucile and Velma.
A funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City with Rev. Alex Kowalkowski officiating. There will be a time of visitation at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of services.
Burial will take place in the Reeder Township Cemetery, Missaukee County, Michigan
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.