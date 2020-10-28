Dorothy S. Sekanina of Hoxeyville passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was 93.
Dorothy was born July 24, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Mary (Mitchell) Danek.
She worked for the United States Forest Service and also on the family farm. Dorothy particularly helped with Christmas trees and wreaths during the holiday season. She loved music and to polka dance with her husband, Victor. Dorothy was a talented artist and cook. Over the years she painted many beautiful oil landscapes in her barn studio. One of the many ways she showed her love was to spoil her grandson with homemade Bohemian dishes that never left anyone hungry.
Dorothy us survived by her grandson, Christopher Martin of Hoxeyville; granddaughter Ayla and nephews, Jim Danek and John Danek.
She was preceded in death by her husband Victor Sekanina; her daughter, Gayle A. Martin on January 22, 2020 and a brother, Ron Danek.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
