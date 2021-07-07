Dorothy Smith

Dorothy Mae Smith, 87, of Traverse City passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Dorothy was born on October 9, 1933 in Mesick, MI to the late Franklin and Eva (Prentice) Trowbridge. She married Vernon Smith on October 11, 1952 in Traverse City. Together they lovingly raised 5 wonderful children.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, sewing and painting. She was a delicious baker and was a talented cake decorator. She was a Jehovah's Witness. She made many lifelong friends thru TOPS and was a leader for 6 years.
Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend and she will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Surviving Dorothy is her husband Vernon of 69 years; children: Robert Smith, Ronald (Robin) Smith, Connie (Murray Borck) Corcoran, Dianne (Franklin) Dyer, Cory (Michele) Smith; grandchildren: Megan (Eric) Johnson, Eric Dyer, Aaron Smith and Brianna (Brock) Widrig; two great-grandchildren Cole and Harper and one on the way; along with many other family members and friends.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Juanita McPhee, Neoma Klinglesmith, Franklin Trowbridge, Harley Trowbridge, Rex Trowbridge, Walter Trowbridge, Willis Trowbridge, Alvin Trowbridge and IIa Trowbridge; and her son-in-law Tom Corcoran.
Visitation will be held for Dorothy on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 with a visitation at 10 a.m. at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens. Kindly share thoughts and memories with her family at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
