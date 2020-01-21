REED CITY — Dorothy Waneta Grein of Reed City passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, January 13, 2020 at Spectrum Health-RNC. She was 98.
She was born March 16, 1921 in Owosso, Michigan to Erwin and Erma (Schneider) Knoop and was a 1939 graduate of Evart High School. On September 1, 1940 she was married to Donald Grein at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City. She was employed with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department as the Matron of the Jail where she was responsible for all the meals and as the intake officer for female inmates; and also served for a time as the Osceola County Under Sheriff, likely the first woman to hold such office in the State of Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Grein were past “Citizens of the Year.‘ Dorothy was a longtime member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City where she served as a “Sunshine Lady‘ and was a frequent volunteer with the Red Cross. She enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano and riding horses.
She is survived by her children Aloma Grein, Karen (Ron) Pegg, Kaye (Gary) Johnson, Jeff Grein, and Daniel (Laurie) Grein; nine grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; her aunt Mary Petras (Florida), her sister Leona (Oliver) Reichow and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Grein; parents Erwin and Erma Knoop; sisters Patricia Lockhart-Chupp and Doris Carlisle; and her brother Dale Knoop.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City with Rev. Matthew Deames officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. and a luncheon will be held in the fellowship hall after the conclusion of the service. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Michigan.
