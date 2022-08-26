Dorraine (Dewey) Fuller, 87, of Cadillac, Michigan passed away at Munson Hospital peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Dewey was born on July 4th, 1935, to the late James and June Fuller in Reed City, Michigan. He graduated from Reed City High School in 1953. He then went on to graduate from Ferris State College after serving in the Navy from 1957 to 1961.
Dewey married Frances (Carlson) Fuller on September 2nd, 1961. Together they raised their two sons in Bay City, Michigan. After College Dewey worked as a manufactures sales representative in the automobile industry his entire career. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, camping, and fishing. Upon retirement Dewey and Fran returned to the Cadillac area to be closer to their children, grandchildren, and family. They also enjoyed wintering at their home in Mount Dora, Florida. Dewey will be remembered for his generosity, smile, kindness, and sense of humor.
He is survived by his two sons, Dave (Deb) Fuller and Bernie (Sandy) Fuller; his three grandchildren Austin Fuller, Paige Fuller, and Payton Fuller who were the love of his life; brothers-in-laws Ed Carlson, Tom Carlson, Hugh Carlson, and many other beloved extended family members.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, James and June Fuller; wife, Frances (Carlson) Fuller; brothers, Leon "Dale" Fuller, Fred Kelly, Roland Kelly, and Ralph Fuller; sisters, Maxine (Fuller) Bluhm, Elsie (Fuller) Leusby, Ruby Fuller, Alice (Fuller) Stebelton and Arlene (Kelly) Skoglund; sister-in-law, Marianne Carlson; and brother-in-law, Bill Carlson.
Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Father Michael Janowski presiding. A funeral Rosary will take place at 10:00am before the funeral service. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
