Dorrwayne Hamilton Sr., age 70 of McBain, passed away at Munson Medical Center in Grand Traverse on March 6, 2021. He was born June 21, 1950 to Russell and Pearl (Ricket) Hamilton Sr. He married Gail Joan Pollington on Oct. 11, 1969 in Missaukee County, Michigan.
Dorrwayne worked as a machinist for Politech Machine, Pollington Machine, and retired from LGP Tool. He enjoyed trapping, vacationing in Florida, spending time with family & friends, and was also a big Tigers baseball fan. After retirement Dorrwayne enjoyed sitting out in the shed talking bull with friends, his sons, and grandkids. He was well known for being a boiler maker.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Joan Hamilton of McBain, children, Todd (Tammy) Hamilton of Marion, Jeremy (Holly) Hamilton of Falmouth, Dorrwayne Hamilton Jr. of Houghton Lake, and Andrew (Alyssa Decator) Hamilton of Falmouth, grandchildren, Joardan (John) Bowman and Josh (Brittany Beavers) Hamilton, Kyle and Drew Hamilton, Karri and Karrissa Hamilton, Hailey, Ashlyn, and Ella Hamilton, and step grandchildren Kaelynn, Nevaeh, Carson, and Brantley Decator, great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Braelyn Bowman, surviving siblings, Russell (Pat) Hamitlon Jr., Darlene (Dennis) Brovont, father in-law Lyle Pollington, and in-laws, Janet (Leonard) Ranshaw, Harold (Connie) Pollington, Jeff (Karla) Pollington, and Ross Pollington. There are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also surviving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother in-law, Alice Pollington, and his loyal dog Duke.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with burial being made at the Riverside Cemetery, Missaukee County. Visitation will be at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home on March 10, 2021 from 3PM to 7PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
