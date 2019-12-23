MARION — Douglas A. Rueffer, of Marion, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home in Hartwick Township. He was 74.
Mr. Rueffer was born October 11, 1945 in Jackson, Michigan to Rollin K. and Esther K. (Wilcox) Rueffer. He graduated from Evart High School in 1963 and attended Ferris State College and was a lifelong Evart resident. Doug was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and had served two tours in country. He married Nancy Wyatt on January 19, 1967 in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and she preceded him in death on February 10, 2013. He married Deborah K. Brigham in Hartwick Township, Osceola County, MI October 4, 2019.
Doug had worked as a machinist, then as a handyman, and was known to be able to fix just about anything. He was a member of the Chippewa Lake Community Church. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed bowling, farming, and welding. He held a special place in his heart for their dogs, Peanut and Gilbert.
Doug is survived by his wife, Deb, of Marion, five sons, Thrace Rueffer of Traverse City, Shane Rueffer of Albion, Douglas (Dawn) Rueffer of Hersey, Matthew (Jaime) Rueffer of Rockford, Joshua (Emily) Rueffer of Grand Blanc, 15 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy and son Aaron.
A Celebration of Life honoring Douglas Alan Rueffer is being planned for early summer and will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.