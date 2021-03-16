Douglas Adolph Engler of LeRoy passed away March 13, 2021 at his home. He was 81.
Doug was born February 5, 1940 in Rochester, Michigan to Adolph W. and Milly M. (Johnson) Engler and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Rochester High School in 1958 and later earned his Bachelor's Degree from Oakland University. Doug then joined the United States Air Force, serving honorably for close to four years. Once he returned home Doug continued on to Wayne State University where he earned his Master's Degree. Doug was a high school guidance counselor at Our Lady of Mercy High School in Farmington Hills for many years until retiring in 2008. While there he also coached the ski club at our Lady of Mercy for many years.
Doug enjoyed reading, biking and going for walks. He was a sports fan and especially enjoyed watching baseball and basketball. Doug traveled the United States with friends from high school and also enjoyed international travel. He was a master at the grill and could be found serving up delicious burgers at any family and friends gathering.
He is survived by his sons: Aaron Engler (Melissa Donnelly) of Metamora, Michigan and Grant (Christie) Engler of Rochester, Michigan; granddaughter: Kaitlyn Engler (Chris Kabrick) of Columbiaville, Michigan; sisters: Loretta (Winford) Lovelace, Mitzi Ruswick, Iva (Lonnie) Leftwich all of Tustin; many nieces and nephews and his former wife, Lorna Coe of Traverse City.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Kurt Engler.
There will be a memorial gathering from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Cadillac Grill at the Eldorado in Cadillac. His final resting place will be Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pine River Historical Museum. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
