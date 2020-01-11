Douglas Alan Dow

LAKE CITY — Douglas Alan Dow, 67, passed away in December 2019 at his home in Lake City, Michigan.

Doug was born on December 26, 1951 in Cadillac, Michigan.

He will be missed by his mother, Marjorie Dow (née Lovell); his sisters Jacqueline Gunderson, Sherri (Jeff) Smith, Susan (John) Haines, and Lisa Dow; his brother, Steven Dow; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell in 2000.

After graduating from Lansing Eastern High School and Michigan State University, Doug worked in finances and planning in the Meijer’s corporate office until his retirement in 2014. Before moving to Lake City, Doug also lived in Grand Rapids and Portage.

We will remember Doug for his boisterous laugh, his talent for cooking (and eating), his love of old-time TV, and his generous spirit. There are no plans for a memorial at this time.

Doug was a staunch believer in the importance of education and would contribute classroom supplies to teachers each school year. In his memory, anyone who wishes to can contribute pencils, notebooks, sticky notes, dry erase markers, etc. to a local school. Also, he was a supporter of Peace Neighborhood Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Donations can be made in his name at peaceneighborhoodcenter.org.

