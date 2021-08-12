Douglas Allen Crosby, age 66 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at home.
Doug was born June 1, 1955, in Cadillac to William and Alice (Sisson) Crosby.
He was united in marriage to Paula A. Novakovich on July 24, 1999 in Lake City.
Doug had been employed at Lake City Manufacturing for a number of years. He liked to listen to music, enjoyed the out of doors and taking road trips. His pastimes included watching football and tinkering. Doug was a practical joker and he was always willing to help others when needed.
Doug is survived by his wife, Paula; daughter, Erica Hodge of Seattle, Washington; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is survived also by a brother, Donald (Sharon) Crosby of Cadillac.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William Crosby and a sister, Debra Dean.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Erik Burdan officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the beginning of services.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.