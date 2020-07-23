PONTIAC — Douglas Claude Treais, 88, of Pontiac Michigan (formerly of Cadillac, Mi), passed away on July 17, 2020 in his home at Magnolia by the Lakes.
He was born in Marlette, Michigan on January 22, 1932 son to Bernice Brown and Ewart Claude Treais. Doug graduated from Pontiac High School in 1950. From 1952 to1954 Doug served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. On August 7, 1954 he married Mary Ann Fitzpatrick of Pontiac, Michigan.
Following the Marine Corps, he returned to school at Eastern Michigan University (EMU), working to receive his Bachelors's Degree, Teaching Certificate and first Masters's Degree. Doug dedicated his life to education and coaching, shaping the lives of so many students. For fifteen years he was a History and Science teacher, swim coach and football coach at Pontiac Central High School. During the Integrative Bussing Plan, he became the Assistant Principal at Pontiac Central High School. In that time, he returned to EMU and finished another Masters Degree Program. He devoted another fifteen years to Rochester Hills Schools as a teacher, coach and principal to all grade levels.
After 30 plus years in the education system, Doug and his wife Mary Ann retired to Rendezvous Lake near Cadillac, MI. Their homestead became a playground for their children, Philip, Matthew, Mary Kay, Joan, Andrew and John. During their years up north, Doug continued to educate his children and grandchildren about the land, bush-crafting, hunting and fishing. Always so proud of his tight-knit clan, Doug turned Rendezvous into a place of both joy and solitude for close family and his large group of friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney, August 1962; and his two sons, Andrew “Andy‘, July 1986, and John, October 1986. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Treais, happily married for 65 years; his two sons, Philip Treais and wife, Christine Morrisroe, sons Jacob, Nate Morrisroe and wife Lauren Brady; Matthew Treais and wife, Victoria Luzod Treais, daughter Erica and husband Aaron Holm, son Andrew John; two daughters, Mary K Traurig, daughter Lindsay, son Alex and wife Chelsey Brunner, daughter Rachel; and Joan Treais and husband Tim Martin. Memorial services at a later date.
For more information please refer to https://everloved.com/life-of/douglas-treais/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.