CADILLAC — Douglas James Bostick of Cadillac died Wednesday afternoon, August 28, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 54. Douglas was born on March 8, 1965 in Port Huron, Michigan to Douglas Earl and Wanda Marie (Famiano) Bostick.
Douglas graduated from Benzie Central High School in 1983 and after high school spent some time living and working in Chicago and Detroit. He later moved back to Michigan and attended Northwest Michigan College and transferred to Western Michigan University. After returning to Northern Michigan he pursued a career in accounting and tax services and had worked at Kingsley Accounting and most recently was self employed as an enrolled agent.
Douglas enjoyed reading, traveling, and was a self taught guitar player and most of all he loved his children. He was an avid pool player and was a member of the Fallen Timber Pool Hall in Beulah where he helped administer the leagues.
Survivors include his children: Tyler (Jennifer) Bostick of Alaska, Heather Zeits of Grand Rapids and Gavin Bostick of Cadillac; his father, Douglas E. Bostick of Lapeer, his sisters, Michelle Bostick (Jay Howard) and Renee “Amina‘ Marie Famiano both of Wisconsin; nieces and nephews: Suana Bostick Hasani, Nastassia Sweeney, Gabrielle Johnson, David Berg, Jr., Dalton Johnson, Max Gainey and Luke Gainey as well as many cousins. Douglas was preceded in death by his mother Wanda.
A celebration of life in honor of Douglas will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Fallen Timbers Pool Hall (13901 US HWY 31) Beulah, Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
