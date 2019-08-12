Douglas James Olson
Chris Lamphere

LUTHER — Douglas James Olson of Luther passed away July 21, 2019 due to a tragic kayaking accident. He was 50 years old.

Doug was born April 1, 1969 to Vernon and Mildred Olson in Big Rapids. He was a simple, hard-working, jack of all trades kind of man who was appreciated and loved by his community. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing but nothing beat the quality time he gave to family and friends. Doug will be truly missed by all.

He is survived his soulmate of 17 years, Teresa Hastings; his mother Mildred Olson; beloved daughters Haley (Zach) Olson, Heather (Jon) Trapp, Trisha (Brandon) Johnson; grandchildren Alaina, Coldon, Boston, Berkley; brothers Kenny (Tammie) Olson, Todd Olson; and his nephew Kenny Olson.

A Memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Luther Lions Club in Luther. Please join the family in remembering the impact he made on so many lives that he has touched.

