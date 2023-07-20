Douglas John Simerson, age 77 of Harrietta, passed away on July 16, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was born on April 17, 1946 in Harrietta to Lawrence and Fay (Good) Simerson.
Doug served in the United States Air Force as a B-52 crew chief during the Vietnam War. His favorite assignment was in Alaska.
He was a printer for 30 years, a gentleman farmer for many decades, and a foster parent for over 20 years. Doug loved to be outdoors (Big Chief Happy Saw) and was an avid hunter and forager. Doug had a patient and calming demeanor and would always give children the extra time they needed. He enjoyed working with his hands and caring for others (human and animal). When faced with choices in life, Doug always led with his generous heart. Doug found faith in The Lord Jesus Christ and faithfully attended the Evening Light Tabernacle Church for over 50 years serving as a song leader and a deacon.
He is survived by his wife; Debra Kay Simerson of Harrietta, sons; Matthew (Jennifer) Simerson of Shoreline, WA. daughters; Sharolyn (Juan) Garcia, Rebecca (Richard Mark) Telgenhoff of Zeeland, Martha (Keith) Crawford of Kenai, AK. Step-sons; Scott (Lindsey) Olin of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Nathan (Tamera) Olin of Kingsley, Dan (Michelle) Olin of Traverse City, adoptive children; Paul (Alexa) Searson of Grayling, Tiffany Awrey Simerson of Kenai, AK, Heather (Andrew) Weber of Palmer, AK, Jovon Simerson of Boyne Falls, 20 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, siblings; Lawrence E. Simerson of Clarksburg, WV, Sally (Mike) Fearnow of Lake City, Everett L. (Bobby Fae) Simerson of Metter, GA, Carolyn (Corky) Shortsle of Lake City, and Chuck (Sheila) Simerson of Cadillac.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Fay, and his siblings Sally, Carolyn, and Charles.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 21 at the Harrietta United Methodist Church with Pastor Caleb Simerson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service on Friday. Burial will take place in the Slagle cemetery with the Cadillac Area Honor Guard performing military honors. A luncheon will be held following the service at the Harrietta Village Hall. Memorial contributions can be made out to Munson Hospice. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed by visiting the online obituary at burkholderfunerals.com
