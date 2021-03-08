Douglas Lee Boven of Cadillac went to his heavenly home Thursday evening, March 4, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 75. Doug was born on January 30, 1946 in Cadillac to Tony & Gertrude (Nederhoed) Boven and raised on the family farm near Vogel Center, Michigan
He graduated from Northern Michigan Christian School. He was drafted to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War when he was 18. Doug was awarded the Purple Heart in 1967.
In 1968 Doug was introduced to Marlene C. DeVries and they were joined in marriage on December 5, 1969 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Doug and Marlene raised their four children on his grandparents' centennial farm in Falmouth, Michigan. Doug once said "he felt closest to God when he was in a field on a tractor".
Doug was a faithful member of Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church and most recently Cadillac Christian Reformed Church and had served as Deacon for both churches. He enjoyed going for long rides in the country with Marlene, traveling and spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Marlene Boven of Cadillac; their children and their families: Tonya & Craig McLeod and their children, Logan, Layne, Ian and Piper; Lisa & Adam Bultman and their children, Nathan, Owen, and Penelope; Eric & Nicole Boven and their daughter, Isabel and Elizabeth & Adam Commissaris and their children, Zachariah and Zoe. Also surviving is his mother, Gertrude Boven; and Doug's siblings: Bruce (Mary) Boven, Chris (Mary) Boven and Linda (Scott) Peterson; In-Laws: Jan DeVries, Carl (Phyllis) DeVries, Eva Kornoelje and Linda (Paul) Stadt and several nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Tony Boven.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church with Reverend Jeff Kroondyk and Reverend Steve Boven officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Burial will be at the Falmouth Cemetery. Friends may meet the family from 5-7 PM Tuesday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. For a more lasting memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church Mission Fund. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
