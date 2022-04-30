Douglas Murphy, of Manton passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was 86.

He was born on January 4, 1936, to Art and Emma (Soreno) Murphy. He proudly served his country in the Korean War as a member of the Army Airborne. Doug made his living working with the Ford for numerous years before his eventual retirement. In earlier years he would often take the family camping, encourage the kids to fish, or could be caught just joking around. Doug was an avid car guy and enjoyed everything about classic cars. He was strong in his faith and a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church, as well as a 3rd and 4th degree Knight; serving many years with the Knights of Columbus in both Cadillac and Lake City. Doug was a supportive member of the American Legion Post #94 in Cadillac and will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.

Doug is survived by his loving family; his children; Therese (Gary) Simpson of Manton, Gerald Murphy of Dearborn Heights, Joseph (Mary) Murphy of Indiana, Patricia (Jeff) Block of Arizona, and Douglas Murphy of Howell; his grandchildren, Katrina, Gary, Robert, Amanda, Nicole, Renee, Richard, John, and Chris; a step-granddaughter, Sheri; 27 great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol Ann and brother, Raymond (Lonnie) Murphy; as well as many other loving family members, friends, fellow knights, and veterans. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter-in-law, Valarie Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at St. Therea's Catholic Church in Manton, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at Caldwell Township Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

