Douglas Murphy Douglas Murphy, Manton - age 86, of Manton, passed away April 25, 2022. The full obituary will appear on April 30, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|Larson's Floral & Gifts
12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
|
Latest News
- 6-year-old leads effort to pick up trash along quarter mile stretch of Mackinaw Trail near home
- Dude, that's cold: Cadillac wins Frostbite Open
- Cadillac man resentenced in 28th Circuit Court after unlawful imprisonment appeal granted
- Tippy Dam boat launch in Manistee County is open following vehicle mishap
- Cadillac woman charged with domestic violence
- Cadillac woman charged with lone drug-related offense
- Physician shortage driven by increased retirements, lack of recruitment
- Missaukee County Republicans hold annual dinner in Lake City
Most Popular
Articles
- A family affair: Shanklands first to water ski Lake Cadillac
- Prielipp picked to become new Marion superintendent, elementary principal
- Ann Lynn Bayes
- Sandra K. Chiaramonti-Cascagnett
- John L. Smith, Jr.
- Public record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court
- Bobby Morgan
- Joanne Harrison
- Ruth Mae Lutke
- Melford D. Denzel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.