Douglas T. Campbell, 65, of McBain, Michigan, passed away on April 29, 2022. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 19, 1956, the son of Richard F. and Mildred (Allen) Campbell.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Doug was mostly employed in factory work. He did; however; work several years as a "rough neck" employee in the oil field industry. His fondest memories was when he worked alongside Red Adair helping extinguish the oil rig fire on June 27, 1976 at Gaylord that shot flames 300 feet into the air. Another fond memory was working along -side of his brother-in-law, Bill Tucker, in the oil fields. For the most part, Doug lived a simple and quiet life. He enjoyed his friends and family, good food and following his favorite sports teams on TV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Gloria, his brother; Kenneth Campbell, and sister; Gail Campbell Mink.
He is survived by his siblings; Barbara Campbell, Patricia Campbell Tucker, Richard Campbell, Nancy Campbell Hogan, Bruce Campbell, Mary Campbell Coleman, Michael Campbell, and John Campbell, and his special niece Kim Tucker-Richards, who was his caregiver.
Doug was a kind and gentle man who cared deeply about all people. He will be loved and remembered always.
Doug will be laid to rest at the Aetna Township Cemetery and a family gathering will take place at a later date this summer per Doug's wishes. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
