CADILLAC — Douglas Trudeau died at his home on Saturday the 28 2020 with family by his side. Douglas was born in Dearborn, Michigan on April 23, 1950. Born to Betty Laginess and Walter Trudeau.
Doug loved going to St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. He worked at CMI and a few other foundries in Cadillac Michigan and Reed City Michigan. He enjoyed making things and was a very unique person. He enjoyed spending time with his nephew Jim Whaley, his sister Fran Bovee and his children.
He leaves behind his daughter, Elizabeth (Trudeau) Prater and her husband Greg Prater, of Huntsville Alabama; son Douglas Trudeau Jr, of Cadillac; sister Fran Bovee; brother-in-law Jim Bovee, of Boon; sister Daine Taylor, of Detroit; nephew Jim Whaley and his wife Madeline, of Lapeer; and Rick Schneider, of Taylor. He also leaves niece's and nephews and a few great-great nieces and nephews. He went to heaven to be with his parents; sister Jackie; and his brother Butch.
Douglas was loved by a lot of people. He was loved by his family.
There will be a memorial at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.