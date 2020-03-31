CADILLAC — Douglas Trudeau died at his home on Saturday the 28 2020 with family by his side. Douglas was born in Dearborn, Michigan on April 23, 1950. Born to Betty Laginess and Walter Trudeau.

Doug loved going to St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. He worked at CMI and a few other foundries in Cadillac Michigan and Reed City Michigan. He enjoyed making things and was a very unique person. He enjoyed spending time with his nephew Jim Whaley, his sister Fran Bovee and his children.

He leaves behind his daughter, Elizabeth (Trudeau) Prater and her husband Greg Prater, of Huntsville Alabama; son Douglas Trudeau Jr, of Cadillac; sister Fran Bovee; brother-in-law Jim Bovee, of Boon; sister Daine Taylor, of Detroit; nephew Jim Whaley and his wife Madeline, of Lapeer; and Rick Schneider, of Taylor. He also leaves niece's and nephews and a few great-great nieces and nephews. He went to heaven to be with his parents; sister Jackie; and his brother Butch.

Douglas was loved by a lot of people. He was loved by his family.

There will be a memorial at a later date.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.