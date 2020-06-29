MANTON — Douglas W. Behrns II, of Manton, passed away Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 32.
Doug was born September 25, 1987 in Cadillac to Douglas W. Behrns and Margie Johnson Behrns. Doug had lived most of his life in the Cadillac area and graduated from Cadillac High School in 2006.
Doug enjoyed going to concerts and the Warped Tour. He loved playing fantasy football with his dad. Although being confined to a wheelchair most of his life Doug saw and accomplished whatever he wanted to do. He took great joy in teaching people things.
He is survived by his father, Douglas Behrns, of Manton; his mother Margie Franklin of Cadillac; sister, Dezzarae Behrns Harris; grandmothers: Sharon Case and Margaret Kerr both of Cadillac; step-mother, Lisa Hanes and her sons, Ethan and Xavier Hanes of Manton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Ohana House for their excellent care and to the very special caregiver, “Mama Bear‘ Jane Morrow.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
