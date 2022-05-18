Douglas William Bressler, of Tustin, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his home. He was 79.

Doug was born on January 28, 1943 to William and Pearle (Bettinger) Bressler in Pottsville, PA. After his fathers passing as a child, he gained a step-father, Weldon Agren, that helped raise him. Doug enjoyed spending time outdoors sitting on the deck in the morning enjoying coffee and being with his wife, Jean, watching the wildlife. He loved to go hunting and fishing. Doug made numerous trips traveling out west. In his spare time, he could often be found raising chickens, pheasants, peacocks and guineas.

Douglas is survived by his loving wife, Jean Bressler; son, Douglas A. (Glenda) Bressler; grandchildren, Samuel (Rachae) Bressler, Seth Bressler, Dalton Weiswig, Avery Weiswig, and Erin Bressler; siblings, Dorothy Swangler, Robert (Christine) Agren, and Rosalie (Jim) Tuttle; in-laws, Peter (Diane) Savickas, Richard (Loretta) Savickas, Harold Dine, Joseph (Grace) Savickas, Theresa (Steven) Coker, Rose Phelps, Linda (Roy) Stowe, Frances (Paul) Hayes, Barbara (Donald) Pant, Gregory (Lisa Wilkowski) Savickas, Anthony (Linda) Savickas, Phillip (Cherrie) Savickas, and Marjorie (Michael) Orlikowski; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Bressler; mother, Pearle Winkelmann; step-father, Weldon Agren; father and mother -in-law, Peter and Elizabeth Savickas; and sisters-in-law, Deborah Ellenbaas and Mary Dine.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene, 8450 S. 29 Rd, Cadillac, MI 49601, with Rev. Gary Pullen to preside. A luncheon will follow the services, also at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

