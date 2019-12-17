CADILLAC — Doyle Wayne Mitchell of Cadillac passed away, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living. He was 91.
He was born August 12, 1928 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Charles H. and Helen (Gregg) Mitchell and they preceded him in death. He married Wilma E. Thompson on February 14, 1953 in Cadillac and she preceded him in death on June 18, 2009.
He spent his younger years in Grand Rapids and moved to the Cadillac area when he was around 15 years old. Mr. Mitchell joined the United States Army when he was 19 and served in active duty during the Korean War. Doyle worked as a mechanic at Weidner Motors and later CMI for more than 25 years. After retiring from CMI he ran an adult foster care home with his wife, Wilma for 45 years, until 2009 when she passed away. Mr. Mitchell was a member of First Baptist Church of Tustin.
Doyle did a little hobby farming in his spare time and enjoyed carpentry work. He built the family home and was a skilled handyman. He enjoyed traveling, which included spending winters in Florida, working on Model A Fords, reading and going out to dinner. In his younger years he was an avid outdoorsman; hunting, fishing and spending time the Upper Peninsula.
He is survived by his children: Steven (Mary) Mitchell of Tustin, Charlene “Sherry‘ (William) Armstead of Falmouth, Douglas (Lori) Mitchell of Marion, Donald (Kelly) Mitchell of Tustin and foster daughter, “Little‘ Sherry Johnson of Tustin; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathy Rosted of Manton.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by sisters: Aliene Sharp, Dorothy Keeler and Susan LaGrow; and brothers, Bill Mitchell and Jack Mitchell.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Dave McMahon officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (today) at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Tustin. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.