Dr. Sasidharan Nair, of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He was 76.
Sasidharan was born on January 17, 1947 in Thodupuzha, Kerala, India to O.K. Velupillai and K.Kamalakshi Amma . He received his Doctorate of Medicine from Bombay University in 1971. He immigrated to Detroit in 1971 and started working at Highland Park Hospital. On August 28, 1975, he entered into marriage with the former Galicana Bueno in Highland Park, Michigan. In 1977 he began practicing cardiology at Providence Hospital in Southfield, Michigan serving the community there. In 1991, the couple relocated to Cadillac, Michigan to raise their family. He began working for Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, formerly known as Mercy Hospital, in 1991, until his time of retirement in 2019, where he dedicated his career to helping others. He proudly served in the Air Force Reserves for 3 years. In his spare time, he could often be found cooking, traveling, playing with his grandchildren, and reading or playing pickleball and golf. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling back to India and Philippines to visit relatives.
Dr. Sasidharan Nair is survived by his loving wife of nearly 48 years, Galicana "Nani" Nair; daughter, Sunanda Nair (Melissa Connor); son, Sunil Nair; three grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior also at the funeral home. Dr. Gregory Lambourne and Rev. Michael Janowski will preside.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
