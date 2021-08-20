Duane "Dutch" Beerens, age 88, of Falmouth, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Dutch was born April 27, 1933 in McBain to Herman and Julia (Quist) Beerens.
He was previously married and raised three children and later married Orlena Gilde on April 17, 2004.
He attended Lake City and McBain Schools and was employed as a representative for Clark Oil and then purchased Cadillac Tire in 1972, retiring in 1988. Dutch enjoyed Nascar racing and attending car shows. His hobby was restoring old Mustang convertibles. He was a member of Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church.
Dutch is survived by his wife, Orlena and children: Lynne Anderson Longstreet and Thomas Longstreet Sr. of Tennessee, Cindy (Todd) Diesing of Cadillac and Michael (Cindy) Beerens of Oklahoma, David (Joan) Gilde, Ken (Judy) Gilde and Phil (Kenda) Gilde all of McBain and several grandchildren and great grand-children.
He is also survived by two sisters: Kathleen Kay Foster and Vivian Reinink and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Dutch was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister in law, Harvey and Joyce Beerens, a sister and brother in law, Donna and Walter Scholten and a granddaughter, Kelly Baldwin.
A funeral service was held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Steve Boven officiating and participation by Ken Gilde, Paul Gorscsh and Dale Cotter. Visitation was from 12 Noon until service time and burial took place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.