DEXTER — Duane K. Kidder, 87, passed away on September 22, 2019 at his home in Dexter, Michigan.
He grew up in Cadillac and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Blackmer Kidder and Lloyd and Elizabeth Kidder; his first wife, Mary Jane Kidder; brother, Richard Kidder.
Duane is survived by his wife, Diane Kidder; children, Dan (Bobett) Kidder, Beth (Bill) Sanderson, Tony (Connie) Kidder, Mark (Sheryl) Kidder; brother, Dave Kidder; and sister, Mary Ann (John) Cunningham; and many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
According to his wishes, no service will be held.
