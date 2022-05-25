Duane Lyle BeVier of Leroy passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his home. He was 78. Duane was born on December 5, 1943 in Mason, Michigan to George J. & Ruth E. (Shockey) BeVier and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Mason High School and spent several years of his life in the Ingham County area. He moved up north and was employed at Reed City Public School in many different ways and retired in 2003.
Duane enjoyed his tractors, farming, gardening, animals, quilting, wood working, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was good at teaching his family how to do things.
Survivors include his children: Susan (David) Vermilyea of Cadillac, Paige BeVier of Reed City, Adam Bevier of Holland, Thomas (Shannon) Rondon of Paducah, Kentucky, and Teresa Zulli of Lansing; "honorary daughter", Emily Deater of White Cloud and a step-son, Matthew Hooker of Jackson; two grandchildren: Emma & James Vermilyea and many other kids that called him grandpa; and his siblings: Ruth Ann Nelson of Arizona and Carl Bevier of Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Duane was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 27, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Jeff Kroondyk officiating. Friends may meet the family prior to the services Friday. Burial will be at Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.