Duane Michael Strom, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Lake City. He was 66.

Duane was born on January 25, 1957 to Albion Jr. and Doralyn (O'Neil) Strom in Cadillac, Michigan. He enjoyed spending time outside hunting and fishing. Duane was a member of the Amvets and liked to spend time with his friends playing a game of darts or pool. He had a passion for classic muscle cars and even collected a few of his own over the years. Duane also loved riding around on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family.

Duane is survived by his loving children, Andy (Annie) Strom of Cadillac, Angela (David) Lijewski of Cadillac, and Aaron (Amanda) Strom of Manton; 10 grandchildren; sister, Jeanette (Roy) Dickerson of Cadillac; brother, David (Kathy) Strom of McBain; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albion Jr. and Doralyn Strom; sister, Jackie McWethy; cousins, and several aunts and uncles.

The family would like to extend a special appreciation to all of his caregivers, the Lighthouse and Advisacare that gave such special care to Duane over the years. With their help he could continue enjoying his life in his later years. Attending family gatherings, car shows, concerts, grandchildren's sporting events, Mustang rides, vacationing, playing board games, and just relaxing and watching his favorite shows.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church. Rev. Michael Janowski will preside. Interment will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Brain Injury Association of Michigan in Duane's memory.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

