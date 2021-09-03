Duane Philip Sikkema, age 66, of Marion passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home. Duane was born on September 25, 1954 in Cadillac to Elton and Hilda (Ouwinga) Sikkema. He married Norma Jean Beebe in Marion on February 23, 1979.
Duane worked construction, alongside his son and grandson for many years. He enjoyed going for gator rides with Norma, camping, and bike riding in the U.P. He loved to spend afternoons in his backyard with his children and grandkids, playing horseshoes and cornhole.
Duane is survived by his wife of 42 years; Norma Jean Sikkema, son; Steve (Nicole) Sikkema, daughters; Trina (Greg) Powers, Heidi (Randy) Brazier, Amanda McLeod, Brittany (Gerry) Bess, 15 grandkids, siblings, Jack (Ginger) Sikkema, Ron (Bev) Sikkema, Jan (June) Brinks, Sue (Steve) Meeuwenberg, & Carol Hoogeveen, sister-in-laws; Bonnie Sikkema, and Linda Sikkema.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents; Elton and Hilda Sikkema, brothers, Sid Sikkema & Pete Sikkema, and granddaughter; Shayla Sikkema, and brother in-law John Hoogeveen. A graveside service will be held on September 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Vogel Center Cemetery with Kim Cool officiating. The family has entrusted the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain to handle funeral arrangements. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
