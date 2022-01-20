E. Christopher Fechter, age 70 of Lake City, formerly of Saginaw, MI, passed away at the Munson Healthcare Traverse City Hospital on January 13, 2022.
Born January 17, 1951 in Saginaw, Michigan, Chris was the son of Ernest John Henry and Betty (Whyman) Fechter.
Chris was an independent insurance agent for over 43 years in Saginaw, and retired as the Chief Operating Officer of Future Insurance in July 2020. A life-long advocate of community service, Chris was a member of Kiwanis Club for 40 years, the Saginaw Club, the National Ski Patrol, the Saginaw Township Business Association, and the Missaukee Golf Club. Chris enjoyed boating, golfing, pickleball, and driving Corvettes with friends.
Chris is survived by his wife, Theresa (Shelton) Fechter.
He is also survived by his three children: Jennifer (Marc) Fechter of Kalamazoo, Nicholas (Brenna) Fechter of Munster IN, and Casey (Laura) Fechter of East Grand Rapids; and five grandchildren: Joshua, Che, Finn, Jack and Maeve. He is also survived by a sister, Gretchen (Walt) Whitmer and sisters-in-law: Christine Fechter and Trish Luplow. He will be missed by several nieces, nephews and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kurt Fechter and brother-in-law, Tom Luplow.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the St. John Lutheran Church in Lake City with Pastor Russell Logston officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 12:00 noon until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Saginaw or Cadillac Kiwanis Club and also to St. John Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared through the Young-Holdship Funeral Home of Lake City at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
