Earl A. Pratt, age 85 of Ashton, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at his home. He was born in Reed City on May 27, 1936, the son of Alex and Dora (Kinney) Pratt. Earl served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Cold War in Germany, Korea, and Vietnam wars. He retired as a Staff Sergeant after 28 years of service.
Earl enjoyed the outdoors: fishing, hunting, and long-range target shooting (1,000 yards with open sights). He looked forward to traveling, especially on his motorcycle. Earl was a talented woodworker; building barns, his home, and small trinkets. He also appreciated the companionship of his dogs.
Earl is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years, Donna; two children, Tammie and David (Cathy); two daughters-in-law, Korin and Malinda; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two siblings, Roy Pratt and Joyce Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons Michael and Robert, sister Leone (Lyle) Brock, sister-in-law Rose Marie Pratt, brother-in-law Keith Smith, and nephew Timmy Pratt.
A memorial service will take place 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the United Methodist Church-Ashton with his nephews, Reverend Jeff Smith and Pastor Mark Brock officiating. Earl will be laid to rest at Ashton West Cemetery.
Cremation and care entrusted to Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.
Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.