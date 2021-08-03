Earl Dale Edwards of Cadillac passed away, Monday, August 2, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 83.
Dale was born July 6, 1938 in Cadillac to Earl and Josephine Sarah (Hooker) Edwards and they preceded him in death.
Dale worked at St. John Table Company and later worked for Louis Lux as a contractor. He retired from RexAir. Dale was a member of the Moose Lodge in Cadillac. He will be remembered as a fun loving character. Dale loved to read and watch Western movies. He enjoyed wood working and camping at Chris's Campground. Dale loved going to breakfast with his friends at Chandler's and Helsel's.
On July 27, 1956 at the Nazarene Church parsonage he married Jayne G. Platz and she survives him along with their children: Cynthia Koschmider (Tim Swinehart) of Jennings, Cathi Nowland, Timothy (Trisha) Edwards all of Cadillac; two grandchildren: Jon Koschimider and Devin Edwards; great- grandchildren: Ian, Eli, Emily, Chelsea, Kyle, Addyson; a sister, Mary Jane Mongar of Cadillac and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Sarah Dodde and Ryan Edwards; siblings Donna Anderson and Raymond Edwards.
His final resting place will be Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
