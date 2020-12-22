Earl "Mike" Endrick Elgas, Jr., age 85, Canton resident, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Livonia, MI. He was born July 4, 1935, in Cadillac, Michigan, son of Earl & Lola Elgas. Mike was a loyal 42 year employee of JCPenney retail store. His past times included hunting, fishing and golf. He enjoyed watching U of M basketball and football games, Detroit Lions, Tigers and Red Wings, but most of all he loved spending time with his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lois Jean (Bell) Elgas, of over 48 years.
He leaves behind his children: Randy (Carole) Elgas and Rick Elgas, both of Belleville, MI, Cindy (Steve) Shugars of North Pole, Alaska, Linda Vierling of Topeka, Kansas; 2 brothers: Dee (Janet) Elgas of Brighton,MI, Jerry (Sandi) Elgas of Cadillac,MI; 10 grandchildren: Jaime Elgas of Belleville, MI, Brent (Danielle) Elgas of Livonia, MI, Jeremy (Ashley) Elgas of Westland, MI, Dylan Elgas and Colin Elgas, both of Belleville, MI, Tiffany Thorp of Perry,GA, Brittany (Coty) MacDonald of Spanaway, Washington, Michael (Karen) Vierling of Topeka, Kansas, and Kevin Vierling & Ashley Vierling of Topeka, Kansas; 6 great grandchildren, also numerous extended family and friends.
