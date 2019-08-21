FLINT — Earl Oram, age 78, of Flint passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Earl was born in Lovells, Michigan, on October 11, 1940. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Walter Henry and Stella Lavana (Grover) Oram. He graduated from Cadillac High School with the class of 1958.
Petty Officer Second Class, Earl proudly served in the United States Navy for four years until receiving his honorable discharge on May 9, 1963. Earl worked production for Buick for more than 30 years, retiring in 1999. He was a long-time member of UAW Local #599, American Legion Post #64 in Flint, Auto City Eagles #3485, Montrose Aerie Eagles #4090, and the North Flushing Baptist Church. In his free time, Earl enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, bowling and could often be found traveling across the Midwest in bowling tournaments.
Left to cherish his memory are children: Rebecca and husband David Boris, Cynthia and husband David Storey, Julie and husband Tim Rogers, Jesse and wife Misty Clark; 10 grandchildren: Deborah Claudene Oram Wittig, Shannon Michelle Oram Wittig, Jeffrey Andrew Oram Wittig, Timothy Scott Oram Wittig, Cheyenne Dakota Oram Wittig, Ryan Baumgart, Jesse, Nina, Julie and John Clark; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Julianna and Calivin; two brothers, Richard Oram and Bill and wife Penny Oram; sisters, Lonnie and husband Bill Olofoson, Clara and husband Jan Hinkle, Karlene and husband Scott Krotzer, Linda and husband Phil Turner, and Edna and husband George McDougall; special friend, Iris Rouse; and many other family members and friends.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald and wife Elise Oram; sisters, Mary and Betty Oram.
Services were held in Mt. Morris, Michigan. Burial was in Flint Memorial Park Cemetery.
