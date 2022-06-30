Earl Richard Potter of Wellston passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Sturgis Hospital in Sturgis, Michigan. He was 86. Earl was born on July 13, 1935 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Paul Richard & Irene Pearl (Housler) Potter. On August 1, 1960 in Zeeland, Michigan he married the former Betty Jo Dildine and she preceded him in death on March 19, 2016.
Earl has lived in the Wellston/Hoxeyville area for the past 55 years. He had been employed at Frank Schwandt Forest Products and retired from Nash Forest Products. His hobbies were wood working, camping, hunting, riding motorcycles, riding his golf cart and family gatherings.
Survivors include his children: Norma Exler of Cadillac, Bryan Potter of Troutdale, Oregon, Tammy Hoag, Tracy (Jeff) Powers, Callie Potter all of Cadillac, Rod (Beth) Potter of Harrietta, Jerry Potter of Hoxeyville, and Toby Potter of Leroy; son-in-law, Robert Spencer of Cadillac; many grandchildren great-grandchildren; siblings: Liz (Joe) Jensen, Pat Peterson, Jim Potter, Jack Potter, Ed (Chris) Potter, Marv (Loshi) Potter, Chuck Potter and Rosemary VanBeek. In addition to his parents and his wife Earl was preceded in death by a daughter, Deb Spencer; a son, Jeffrey Potter; 4 grandchildren: Ryan Potter, Petey Tromp, Danille Tromp, and Robert P. Spencer, III and several of his siblings.
A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 12 Noon to 4:00 PM at the South Branch Township Fire Hall. His final resting place will be Banker Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.