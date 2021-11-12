Eddie Samuel Hulett, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Pleasant Lake Lodge. He was 84.

Eddie was born on August 7, 1935 to Edwin Hulett and Tillie Hulett-Sherns in Buckley, Michigan. He spent his career working as a carpenter for many years until his time of retirement. In his spare time, he carried on his carpentry skills and enjoyed woodworking and cutting wood. Eddie could often be found outside, whether it was going hunting or fishing.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

