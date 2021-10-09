Eddy W. Strachan age 82, of Greenville passed away, Monday, October 4, 2021 at Spectrum Health United Memorial Hospital in Greenville. She was born November 10, 1938 in Ackerman, Mississippi, the daughter of Lee and Ida (Ivy) Baxter. She loved to read, crochet, camp, sing songs with her husband Jim and spend time with family and friends. She was a member of the Greenville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Eddy is survived by her husband James D., her five children: Mike Strachan of Greenville, Dan Strachan of Leroy, Debie Wilkie of Greenville, Mark Strachan of Greenville and Jim L. Strachan of Greenville, eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren; proceeded in death by her parents, her two brothers and her three sisters. Services will be held on Saturday October 16th, for details please contact the family. Arrangements are by the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, with complete obituary online at www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com where you can leave a message of condolence for the family.
