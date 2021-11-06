Edith Emilie Fechter

Edith Fechter of Lake City passed away on October 22, 2021 at the age of 81.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ted and Ella Fruendt, her husband Larry Fechter, and her daughter in law Amy Fechter.
Edith is survived by her sister Priscilla (Richard) Bunn, son Christopher Fechter, granddaughter Reagan Fechter, and her beloved dog Annie.
Edith had many loves and joys. Edith had a passion for sports, she enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions, and of course Michigan football. Edith loved animals as well, especially her deer, Pretty Girl.
She had a great gift for teaching. Edith taught lower education and retired from Flint Community Schools. She was also an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she actively helped with the Knights and Roses program.
Edith will truly be missed by her family, friends and anyone who had an opportunity to know her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 13, 2021 at 11am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church 11198 E 55 Cadillac, MI 49601. Visitation will be held with family and friends one hour prior to the service.
