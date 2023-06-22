Edith Joann Denman passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday June 19, 2023. She was 90 years old.
She was born on May 19, 1933, to the late George Franklin and Ruby Leora (Steinhoff) Rose in Cadillac, Michigan where she lived her entire life. On October 10, 1952, she married the love of her life, Charles Leroy Denman in Cadillac. He preceded her in death in 2000. Together they raised six children. Edith was a stay-at-home mom until most of her children were older. She then went to work at Mitchell Bentley and was employed there until the factory closed and at that time she went to work at K-Mart and was there until the store closed.
Edith loved to read; she had hundreds of books. She loved to crochet and do all types of needlework. She bowled for many years both in mixed leagues and with her daughters and daughter-in-law. Edith was the league secretary for a mixed league and by a unanimous decision she was elected secretary of Chuck's Friday night men's league. Until automatic score keepers were the norm, she and Chuck and some of their kids could be counted on to keep score for tournaments. Many great memories were made at the bowling alley!
Edith is survived by six children Michael (Kenda) Denman, Gail (and favorite son-in-law Larry) Kelsey, David (Coralyn) Denman, June Denman, Shirley Denman all of Cadillac and Charlene Anderson of Manton; eleven grandchildren Michael (Diana) Becker of Severance, CO, Eric (Roxane) of Bonifay, FL, Jessica (Scott) Meyers of Wayland, MI, David (Michelle) Kelsey of Kingsley, MI, Brian (Cassie) Kelsey of Lake City, MI, Rebecca Denman of Cadillac, MI, Angela (Bronson) Denman of San Francisco, CA, Dylan Denman of Cadillac, MI, Lee Anderson of Rogers, AK, Madelyn Denman of Cadillac, MI, and Samuel Denman of Chicago, IL; thirteen great-grandchildren Adrienne Kelsey, Kyla Barr, Joseph Scarbrough, Zackery Kelsey, Aidan Scarbrough, Jack Maasch, Annie Maasch, Travis Kelsey, Lilly Kelsey, Trevor Kelsey, Kaitlyn Becker, Matthew Becker, and Anthony Becker; and great great-granddaughter Alora Dean born on May 24, 2023.
In addition to her parents and her husband Charles, Edith was preceded in death by an infant son Gregory in 1965 and a granddaughter Sarah Kelsey in 1985; her four brothers Russell (Bessie) Rose, Blair (Florence) Rose, Robert "Lester" (Betty) Rose and Fay (Hattie) Rose; three sisters Florence Ermatinger, Lucille (Robert) Wells and Agnes (Howard) Wilhelm; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to June who lived and cared for our mother for many years. To Dr. Mast and the heart team from Munson who saved her life and gave us a few more years, Savannah from the Council on Aging, to the many dedicated nurses and staff of Hospice of Michigan who made mom's last days bearable, and Oak Grove Funeral Home of Manistee for taking care of her. And last but not least, Dr. Brandon Peltier, you were her favorite doctor! Thank you for taking such good care of her.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at the Banker Cemetery in Hoxeyville, MI at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Edith's name to Hospice of Michigan.
