CADILLAC — Edith L. Simpson, of Cadillac and formerly of Imperial Beach, California, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home. She was 87.
Edith was born on October 19, 1932 to Jacob and Ruby (Brisendine) Fengler in Chicago, Illinois. On August 23, 1951, Edith entered into marriage with Billy Simpson Sr. The couple spent 45 years together until his time of passing in 1996.
Edith spent her career working as a teacher's aide for many years. She was active in the VFW and the Emblems Club of the Elks Lodge. Edith was a faithful member of the St. James Imperial Lutheran Church in Imperial Beach, California.
Edith is survived by her loving children, David Simpson of Simi Valley, California, Billy Simpson of San Diego, California, and Mary Wilson of Cadillac; grandchildren, David Simpson-Markrink, Stephanie Simpson, Jennifer Simpson, Bryan Wilson, Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson; great-grandchildren, Luc Markrink, Benthe Markrink, Paige Wilson and Brooks Wilson; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
