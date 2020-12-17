Edith L. Soles of Cadillac passed away Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020 at her home. She was 92. Edith was born on June 12, 1928 in Vogel Center, Michigan to James H. & Theresa E. (VanderWoude) Beerens.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1946. On December 3, 1948 in Cadillac she married Norman Soles and he preceded her in death on November 3, 1997. In 1951 Edith started her career with the City of Cadillac working for the City Manager and Water Department. In 1955 she became the first woman police officer for the City of Cadillac. In 1974 she completed additional training at Delta Police Academy and retired in 1985. After her retirement, she came back to work as a dispatcher for the Cadillac Police Department and once again retired from the Department.
Edith had been a member of the Cadillac Women's Bowling Association where she had served as Secretary/Treasurer for many leagues and is in the Bowling Hall of Fame. Over the years she had bowled in many State and National tournaments. She also enjoyed crocheting, making Afghans and playing bingo.
Survivors include her children: Kenneth (Cindy Traviss) Soles of Newaygo, Karen (Barry) Bos, Debra Ann Soles, Cheryl (Scot) Bos all of Cadillac and Brenda (Kevin) Balcom of Marquette, Michigan; 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; her 3 sisters: June (Don) Powell of Bear Lake, Vera Wilson of Bradenton, Florida and Phyllis Vogt of Manton, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Bos, a brother-in-law, Zane Vogt and a dear friend, Dick Olney.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Edith's final resting place will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
