Edith Lorain (Lutze) Fenner, age 95, passed away at Sunnyside Senior Living Center in Cadillac MI. She was the sixth of eight children, born to Ira and Marth Lutze on January 16, 1928.
With the end of WWII, she met her solider, Keith Fenner and they were married on March 30, 1946. They spent the early years of their lives together, building a new home and hobby farm in Millington, MI and in 1994 moved to Cadillac. From this union came three children. Edith loved being a mother and was always encouraging, loving, and supportive to them. She enjoyed reading, plants, freezing and canning foods (many from their garden), knitting, and crafts. She especially loved having family visit. She worked for many years at Frankenmuth Nursing Home. She loved the patients, and they loved her. She also worked at Burns Egg Farm for several years. Edith and Keith enjoyed traveling and saw much of the US, including Alaska and Hawaii. Once retired, they became snowbirds in Zephyrhills, FL.
Edith truly loved God and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She attended the Vassar and Cadillac churches. She was very active and was often asked to bring her potato salad to potlucks, funerals, and fund raisers.
She is survived by her daughter Martha (Jerry) Lawler of Grand Rapids, MN, son Bryan (Jilane) of Boon, MI, and son Gregory (Kaye) of Berrien Springs, MI. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings (Ira Jr, Edna Bostick, Raymond, Evelyn Horning, Benjamin, and Winifred (Goldie) Richards), and daughter-in-law Barbara.
Per Edith's request, there will be a private family graveside service held at a later date.
