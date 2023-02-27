Editha (Edith) (Sefulan) Harrington, known as Dideng by her siblings, passed away unexpectedly at 67 years of age in her home country of the Philippines on February 20th, 2023 while visiting family. Edith was born in San Joaquin, Philippines on February 28th, 1955 to Lorenzo Sefulan and Trinidad (Sealmoy) Sefulan. In 1982 she married William (Bill) Harrington in the Philippines and then moved to the United States where they resided in Lake City, MI.
Edith was a kind-hearted and devoted Catholic woman who loved her family. She was helpful in every way possible, and was a hard working wife, mother, and grandmother, known to her grandchildren as "Lola". She will be remembered for her outspoken personality, untimely jokes, and amazing cooking that brought her culture and family together. As told by her sons, Steve and Chris, her ingenuity showed best when making scrambled eggs and ran out of milk, and used Pepsi to fluff the eggs instead.
Edith is survived by: her son, Steve (Katie) Harrington of Midland; son, Chris (Jane) Harrington of Midland; her grandchildren: Cate Tierney, Eliza Harrington, Dominic Harrington, Gwen Harrington, and 3 baby girls on the way (expected in March and July); sister, Evangelina "Inday" (Marcelino) Sefulan-Satorre; sister, Gloria "Neneng" Sefulan-Seguiza; sister, Magadelena "Nik-Nik" (Ernesto) Sefulan-Ganzon; sister in law, Mary (Gary) Carrigan; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins both in the United States and Philippines.
Edith is predeceased by: her husband, William (Bill) Harrington; parents, Lorzeno and Trinidad (Sealmoy) Sefulan; brother, Vicente "Toto" Sefulan and sister in law, Merlie Sefula; and sister, Restituta (Dodoy) Sefulan.
Edith's wishes are to be cremated with a Catholic ceremony held at St. Stephen's church in Lake City, MI, where she will be laid to rest next to Bill. The memorial service and details are TBD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church of Lake City, MI. Funeral services are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Psalm 73:26
"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."
