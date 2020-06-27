CADILLAC — Edward Dale McIntyre passed away March 6, 2020 at his home in Lake Placid, Florida.

Edward was born November 23, 1946 in Cadillac, Michigan to Evart and Luella (Haysmer) McIntyre. He graduated from Cadillac High School in Cadillac, Michigan and later served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart. He later went on to work for Northern Fire and Safety in Traverse City for a time before forming his own company, Prevention Fire and Safety.  Edward was an avid race car enthusiast and spent many days at local racetracks with his custom-built cars and trucks.

In 1969 Edward married Barbara Jean Bronkema and she survives him along with their daughter, Christy Jo (Mark) Rockower. He later married Debbi Gates in 1979 and she survives him along with their sons Robbie (Alora) Gates and Joseph Evart McIntyre; several grandchildren, Nicholas Rockower, Jacob Rockower, Ava Gates, and Ivy Gates. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert McIntyre.

A private family graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Followed by a  Celebration of Life to be held at Lifehouse Assembly of God in Cadillac, for all friends and family on July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

 

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.