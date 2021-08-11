Edward DiCicco

Edward Alan DiCicco, 60, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on July 14, 2021 in Cadillac.
He is survived by siblings Michael (Patt) DiCicco, Tony DiCicco, Raymond DiCicco and Irene (Ray) DiCicco. He is proceeded in death by his parents and siblings James DiCicco, Laura DiCicco, and Rose DiCicco.
Born on Aug. 5, 1960 in Detroit to John and Mavis (Tucker) DiCicco. He lived most of his life in Detroit and moved to Cadillac when he met his wife, Sally. They then on married Aug. 5, 1995.
Edward had four children, Edward (Nicole) Londak of Roseville, Dio DiCicco of Cadillac, Alexander (Mara) DiCicco of Lake City, and Katelyn (Bill) Ingleston of Cadillac. He also had four grandchildren who he loved dearly and held close to his heart, Carlana, Cailiana, Coleson, and Carson Ingleston. As well as an abundance of neices and nephews.
He thoroughly enjoyed spending his time with his family, especially around holidays, birthdays, family dinners at his home, as well as his Sunday phone calls with his son Edward. His first love was music, especially rock-n-roll, and was even the lead singer of a rock band in Detroit called Wizardry. They were prevalent in the "Detroit Circuit" during the 80s. He loved playing golf, scratch offs, going to the casino, and watching his favorite TV shows. Edward was a die-hard Detroit Lions and Tigers fan. He enjoyed sitting down and watching the games with family and friends, especially his sons. Edward looked forward to having coffee and breakfast almost daily with his longtime father-in-law, Jack Shimel. Edward was a prominent father figure to many of his children's friends, and was known for extending his own home to anyone in need when they were down on their luck. Edward was also known for his humorous personality, a huge heart, and having the ability to light up the room with his contagious smile.
Edward's burial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Sherman Township Cemetery in Tustin. An immediate celebration of life/memorial service will be held, following the burial, across the road at the Sherman Township Hall at 1:30 until 4:30 p.m.
Flowers may be sent to the family or donations may be given. Address to Sherman Township Hall: 14929 21 Mile Rd, Tustin, MI 49688
