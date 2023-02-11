Edward Ervin Nowland Jr., longtime resident of Marion passed away, with family by his side, on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 71.

Ed was born on April 2, 1951, in Reed City, to Edward and Carmoneta (McCauley) Nowland Sr. Following some brief childhood time in Tustin the family moved to Marion. Ed became a 1971 graduate of Marion High School. He then attended ITT in Chicago while working for UPS. On May 25, 1974 Ed entered into marriage with the former Shirlene A. Smith. Ed started a career with Duddles Tree Farms in Reed City before moving to Avon Automotive for next 25 years; retiring from there due to injuries. Ed bravely battled multiple sclerosis for over 20 years. He enjoyed photography, golfing, "debating" people, hunting and fishing and spending time with family. He really loved summer fishing trips to the UP and Canada.

Edward is survived by his wife,Surviving family members: his wife of almost 49 years Shirlene "Smitty" Nowland, son Dominic (Tiffany) Nowland, daughter Charity (Mike) Cherven, grandchildren, Heather (Levi) Beebe, Scott (Tabitha) Nowland, Ryan (Amanda) Holmes, Michael Nowland, Kyra Cole, Isabel "Issy" Cole, Zidane Cherven, Derrick Cherven,and great grandchildren, Dominic, Benjamin, Emma, Pagan and Opie. Also siblings: Marie Johnson, Larry (Sheryl) Seeley, Carmoneta (Stan) Romatz, Gary (JoAnn) Nowland, Frank (Anna) Nowland, Beth (Larry) Ashby-Hummel, Rita (Glen) Moggo, Suzie Nowland, Carl (Diann) Nowland, Kandi (Bill) Breininger and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Nowland Sr. and Carmoneta Nowland; beloved son, Derrick C. Nowland; siblings, Sarah Nowland, Robin Nowland, David Nowland, Cozette Seeley, Robert "Bob" Nowland, Richard Ashby, Darwin Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of his daughter, Charity Cherven.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"