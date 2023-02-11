Edward Ervin Nowland Jr., longtime resident of Marion passed away, with family by his side, on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 71.
Ed was born on April 2, 1951, in Reed City, to Edward and Carmoneta (McCauley) Nowland Sr. Following some brief childhood time in Tustin the family moved to Marion. Ed became a 1971 graduate of Marion High School. He then attended ITT in Chicago while working for UPS. On May 25, 1974 Ed entered into marriage with the former Shirlene A. Smith. Ed started a career with Duddles Tree Farms in Reed City before moving to Avon Automotive for next 25 years; retiring from there due to injuries. Ed bravely battled multiple sclerosis for over 20 years. He enjoyed photography, golfing, "debating" people, hunting and fishing and spending time with family. He really loved summer fishing trips to the UP and Canada.
Edward is survived by his wife,Surviving family members: his wife of almost 49 years Shirlene "Smitty" Nowland, son Dominic (Tiffany) Nowland, daughter Charity (Mike) Cherven, grandchildren, Heather (Levi) Beebe, Scott (Tabitha) Nowland, Ryan (Amanda) Holmes, Michael Nowland, Kyra Cole, Isabel "Issy" Cole, Zidane Cherven, Derrick Cherven,and great grandchildren, Dominic, Benjamin, Emma, Pagan and Opie. Also siblings: Marie Johnson, Larry (Sheryl) Seeley, Carmoneta (Stan) Romatz, Gary (JoAnn) Nowland, Frank (Anna) Nowland, Beth (Larry) Ashby-Hummel, Rita (Glen) Moggo, Suzie Nowland, Carl (Diann) Nowland, Kandi (Bill) Breininger and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Nowland Sr. and Carmoneta Nowland; beloved son, Derrick C. Nowland; siblings, Sarah Nowland, Robin Nowland, David Nowland, Cozette Seeley, Robert "Bob" Nowland, Richard Ashby, Darwin Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of his daughter, Charity Cherven.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.