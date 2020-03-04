MIO — On Thursday, February 27, 2020 Edward (Ed) Elmer Knauf passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Ed was born March 4, 1932 in Reed City, MI to Elmer and Margaret Knauf. Ed attended Reed City schools until 1949 when he dropped out of school to join the US Navy. Ed was on the U.S.S. Domato and received the Navy Occupation Service Medal (European Clasp). He was enlisted in the US Navy until 1953. He then moved back to Reed City where he began working for the State of Michigan Road Maintenance Department as a Road Maintenance Worker. His job eventually led him to Mio, MI where he met the love of his life, Betty. They fell in love and were married in 1984. Ed not only gained a beautiful bride that day but also three “snot-nosed brats‘; Brian, Craig, and Linda.
Throughout his days Ed was a leader with the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the VFW, a member of the Mio Moose Lodge and he enjoyed spending time at the Oscoda County Senior Center. He was a member of the American Legion. He also regularly donated blood to the American Red Cross. He was one pint shy of having donated 5 gallons in his lifetime.
Ed was an avid camping enthusiast, bird watcher, hunter, gardener, experienced fisherman and baker. He especially enjoyed spending time on his tree farm in Reed City where he taught his youngest granddaughters to drive in his old pick-up truck.
Ed is survived by his stepchildren, Brian (Rose) Chicha of Williamsburg, MI, Craig (Tavia) Chicha of Fairview, MI and Linda (Jay) Jagiello of Mio, MI; six grandchildren, Tiffany Chicha, Mike (Emilee) Chicha, Jennifer Chicha, Chris Chicha, Maelynn (Ryan) Watrous and Lydia (Danny) MacIntyre; twelve great-grandchildren, Griffen, Lincoln, Jaxon, Maddie, Andrew, Savanah, Autum, Karlee, Haylee, Ashlee, Michael and Shane; favorite sister-in-law Sue Schramm; surrogate son Joel Bull; and his brother Kenneth Knauf. He is proceeded in death by his wife Betty Knauf; sisters Irene and Lucile Knauf; and his parents.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place. No service will take place, however, the family would like to plan a euchre tournament in his honor at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oscoda County Senior Center in his honor.
Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.