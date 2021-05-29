Edward F. Arbogast, Jr. of Gladwin formerly of Cadillac passed away January 7, 2021 at The Brook of Gladwin. He was 97.
Ed was born January 18, 1923 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to Edward F. and Florence Catherine (Thompson) Arbogast, Sr. He married Elinor Jean Hillyer with whom he had one daughter, Lynn and later married Madelyn A. (Weidig) Greenfield on November 5, 1978 in Las Vegas; who he called his perfect match. Madelyn preceded him in death on March 6, 2013.
Ed grew up in Stone Creek, Ohio and graduated from Stone Creek High School in 1941. After high school he worked for a brief time before being drafted by the United States Army on January 12, 1943 and was selected for the Air Corps branch of service. After his time in the service he was very interested in World War II history. Mr. Arbogast retired as an educator after teaching junior high in California.
He was a talented musician and especially enjoyed big band and jazz music. In his retirement he enjoyed metal detecting, bird watching and traveling throughout the United States and Europe. He was a member of the Experimental Aviation Association and was their newsletter editor and served on the Cadillac Area Airport Board.
He is survived by children: Lynn (Tim) Fletcher of West Virginia, Steve Greenfield of Cadillac, Wendy (Michael) Sharkey of Schoolcraft, Holly (Michael) Smith of Gladwin, Ann (Richard) Clous of Cadillac and Greg Greenfield of Kalamazoo; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Ed was also preceded in death by his siblings: Jerry Arbogast, Mary Lou Deetz, Helen Harmon and stepchildren: Lee Greenfield and Karen Gregg.
Memorial services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family from 9:30 AM until services.
